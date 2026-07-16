Curious about Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 34.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Charles Schwab metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Other' of $266.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Bank deposit account fees' to come in at $313.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Net interest revenue' to reach $3.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees' reaching $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total client assets' will reach $12434.78 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10757.30 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Clients? Daily Average Trades (DATs)' at 9.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Interest Earning Assets' will reach $446.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $422.73 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)' will reach $840.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $661.79 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Client Assets - Total managed investing solutions' should arrive at $847.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $715.93 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Client Assets - Schwab money market funds' should come in at $702.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $644.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other no-transaction-fee funds' stands at $467.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $350.49 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets in client accounts - Fixed income securities' will likely reach $810.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $788.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Charles Schwab shares have recorded returns of +8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SCHW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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