Curious about CDW (CDW) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CDW (CDW) to post quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $5.73 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CDW metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Public- Government' of $741.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Public' will reach $2.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Public- Healthcare' to reach $603.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Small Business' to come in at $390.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Public- Education' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Corporate' will reach $2.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Other' will likely reach $619.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other' should arrive at $30.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products' at $679.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops' should come in at $289.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware' stands at $4.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.



CDW shares have witnessed a change of -4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CDW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

