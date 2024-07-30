Curious about CBOE (CBOE) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CBOE Global (CBOE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $513.82 million, increasing 10% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CBOE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Market data fees' will likely reach $75.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Access and capacity fees' to reach $92.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenue' should arrive at $24.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Regulatory fees' will reach $49.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees' stands at $737.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Options- Access and capacity fees' will reach $41.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- North American Equities- Transaction and clearing fees' should come in at $224.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Options- Transaction and clearing fees' at $404.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Europe and Asia Pacific- Access and capacity fees' reaching $9.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options' will reach 3,919.17 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,683 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures' of 246.76 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 197.4 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Notional Volume by Product - Global FX' to come in at 46.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42.5 billion.



CBOE shares have witnessed a change of +8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBOE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

