Curious about Cathay (CATY) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cathay General (CATY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $188.85 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cathay metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 47.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $22.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.88 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 leverage capital ratio' will likely reach 10.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income before provision for loan losses' to come in at $173.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $192.44 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $14.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.24 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cathay here>>>



Shares of Cathay have experienced a change of -6.5% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CATY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.