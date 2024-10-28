Curious about Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Carvana (CVNA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.43 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 11.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carvana metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net' will reach $2.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +27.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues' to come in at $260.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues' at $638.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales' will likely reach 106,840. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80,987 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Per retail unit gross profit - Total' stands at $6,736.03. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5,952.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle' should arrive at $3,210.34. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,692.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale' will reach $778.63. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $618.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Per retail unit gross profit - Other' should come in at $2,758.97. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,642 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales' reaching 52,080. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40,886.

Analysts predict that the 'Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles' will reach $23,911.25. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24,066 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles' of $9,431.49. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9,612 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Markets at end of period' to reach 318. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 300.



