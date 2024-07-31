Curious about Carlyle (CG) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Carlyle Group (CG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $864.7 million, declining 11.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carlyle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues' will reach $579.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss)' should come in at $30.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues' should arrive at $228.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenues- Fund management fees' will reach $514.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' reaching $164.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $162.80 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' will reach $189.97 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' will likely reach $435.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $384.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' at $103.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $107.08 billion.

Analysts expect 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' to come in at $157.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $126.20 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' stands at $48.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' to reach $80.95 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $70.45 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP' of $309.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $271.40 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Carlyle here>>>



Carlyle shares have witnessed a change of +21.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.