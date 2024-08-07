Curious about CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CarGurus (CARG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $214.85 million, declining 10.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CarGurus metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Marketplace' will likely reach $191.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Wholesale' will reach $13.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -57.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product' stands at $9.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -72.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Paying Dealers - Total' at 31,141. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,097.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Paying Dealers - U.S' reaching 24,502. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24,220.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Paying Dealers - International' should come in at 6,778. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,877.



View all Key Company Metrics for CarGurus here>>>



Shares of CarGurus have experienced a change of -11.1% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.