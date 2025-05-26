Curious about Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capri Holdings (CPRI) will report quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 138.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $982.81 million, exhibiting a decline of 19.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Capri Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Versace' stands at $195.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Michael Kors' will reach $660.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas (United States, Canada and Latin America)' should come in at $527.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia' will likely reach $168.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' will reach $292.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -17% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income from operations- Michael Kors' at $36.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $116 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Capri Holdings here>>>



Capri Holdings shares have witnessed a change of +13% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPRI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.