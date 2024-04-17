Curious about Capital City Bank (CCBG) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Capital City Bank (CCBG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, indicating a decline of 20.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $56.95 million, representing a decrease of 9.1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Capital City Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin [%]' will reach 4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency ratio' at 70.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non Interest Income' of $17.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.25 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $39.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



