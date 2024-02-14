Curious about Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 72.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.83 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Caesars Entertainment metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Caesars Digital' should arrive at $283.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Regional' to come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Las Vegas' at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Managed and Branded' will likely reach $78.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Other' reaching $328.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Hotel' will reach $513.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Food and beverage' of $401.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas' should come in at $498.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $537 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Regional' stands at $449.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $443 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded' will reach $20.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20 million.



Over the past month, shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, CZR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

