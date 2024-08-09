Curious about CAE (CAE) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CAE (CAE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $766.68 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CAE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU' will reach 283. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 268.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' will reach 7. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' to come in at 76.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' reaching 347. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 327.



View all Key Company Metrics for CAE here>>>



CAE shares have witnessed a change of -9.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CAE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.