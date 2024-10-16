Curious about Cadence (CADE) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence (CADE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $449.9 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cadence metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent' will reach 59.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $43.90 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total noninterest income' at $86.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $363.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $329.02 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $364.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $330.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' should come in at $12.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.41 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Other noninterest income' stands at $23.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Deposit Service charges' to reach $17.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.87 million.

Analysts expect 'Mortgage banking' to come in at $6.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Cadence shares have witnessed a change of +2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CADE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.