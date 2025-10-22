Curious about Brown & Brown (BRO) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Brown & Brown (BRO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.51 billion, increasing 27% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brown & Brown metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Investment income' will reach $32.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' will likely reach $1.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +27.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Other' at $26.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.5% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Brown & Brown have returned -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, BRO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

