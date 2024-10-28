Curious about Bristol Myers (BMY) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.3 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bristol Myers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Orencia' reaching $896.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Sotyktu' stands at $68.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Yervoy' of $616.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Eliquis' will reach $2.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- International' to come in at $3.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- U.S.' to reach $7.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Orencia- U.S.' should arrive at $701.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Sprycel- International' should come in at $75.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Sprycel- U.S.' will reach $289.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Yervoy- International' will likely reach $230.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Yervoy- U.S.' will reach $387.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Eliquis- International' at $891.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

