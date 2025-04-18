Curious about Bristol Myers (BMY) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 135% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.74 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bristol Myers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid' at $879.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -47.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo' should come in at $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane' will reach $127.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -41.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl' of $483.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S.' will reach $66.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -54.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S.' to come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S.' will likely reach $582.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International' to reach $113.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -57.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- U.S.' stands at $706.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -51.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- International' reaching $170.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl- U.S.' will reach $392.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl- International' should arrive at $98.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +62.1% year over year.



Over the past month, Bristol Myers shares have recorded returns of -18.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

