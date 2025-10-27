Curious about Brinker International (EAT) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Brinker International (EAT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, indicating an increase of 85.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.33 billion, representing an increase of 16.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brinker International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Franchise and other revenues' will reach $13.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Company sales' will likely reach $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' to reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' should arrive at $105.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable Restaurant Sales - Chili's - YoY change' of 19.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.1%.

Analysts expect 'Company owned restaurants - Total' to come in at 1,161 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,170 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' will reach 1,630 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,625 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Franchise restaurants - Total' will reach 469 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 455 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Restaurant Sales - Maggiano's - YoY change' reaching -1.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' at 49 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' should come in at 1,112 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,120 .

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Restaurant Sales - Company - owned' stands at 18.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.0% in the same quarter last year.

