Curious about Boyd (BYD) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Boyd Gaming (BYD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $980.29 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boyd metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Online' at $139.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' should come in at $56.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South' stands at $531.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other' will reach $34.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' will reach $221.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Online' will reach $18.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other' will likely reach $24.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.14 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' to reach $20.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' reaching $195.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.46 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' should arrive at $105.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.25 million.

Boyd shares have witnessed a change of +7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BYD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

