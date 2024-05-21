Curious about Booz Allen (BAH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, indicating an increase of 20.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.72 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Booz Allen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue, Excluding Billable Expenses' stands at $1.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Customer Type- Global Commercial Clients' will reach $45.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Civil Clients' at $964.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Customer Type- Total U.S. Government' of $2.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Defense Clients' will likely reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Intelligence Clients' will reach $453.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Booz Allen here>>>



Over the past month, Booz Allen shares have recorded returns of +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BAH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

