Curious about Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Booking Holdings (BKNG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $14.03 per share, indicating an increase of 21% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.25 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Booking Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Agency' should arrive at $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' will reach $268.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Merchant' will reach $2.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Bookings - Total' to come in at $42.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.43 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Agency' should come in at $18.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.50 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' of $23.35 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.93 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units Sold - Room Nights' will reach 289.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 274 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' at 9.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' stands at 21.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Booking Holdings shares have recorded returns of -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BKNG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

