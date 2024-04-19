Curious about Boeing (BA) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boeing (BA) will announce quarterly loss of $1.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.69 billion, declining 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 127.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Boeing metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Global Services' reaching $4.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' will reach $6.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' will reach $7.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Total' to reach 119. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 130.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' of 93. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 113.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' will likely reach 18. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' should arrive at 6. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' should come in at $869.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $847 million.



Shares of Boeing have experienced a change of -9.3% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), BA is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

