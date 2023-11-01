Curious about Block (SQ) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Block (SQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.41 billion, increasing 19.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 24.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Block metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Hardware revenue' reaching $44.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based revenue' should arrive at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Transaction-based revenue' will likely reach $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Bitcoin revenue' will reach $2.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' should come in at $61.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.37 billion.



