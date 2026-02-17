Curious about Bausch (BHC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bausch Health (BHC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.7 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bausch metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Diversified Products' stands at $233.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care' should come in at $778.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Surgical' of $239.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total Bausch Health (excl. B+L)' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International' will reach $280.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Solta Medical' to reach $143.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Salix' at $669.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Pharmaceuticals' should arrive at $353.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Over the past month, Bausch shares have recorded returns of -14.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BHC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

