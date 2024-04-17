Curious about Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.3%. Revenues are expected to be $160.79 million, down 9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bank of Hawaii metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 66.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $21.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.29 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' will likely reach $11.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.08 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Performing Assets' to reach $13.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.12 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $118.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.40 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Trust and Asset Management' will reach $11.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.69 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $117.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $135.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $42.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.74 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Other non-interest income' stands at $5.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.18 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service Charges on Deposit Accounts' reaching $7.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges' should come in at $13.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.81 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of Hawaii here>>>



Shares of Bank of Hawaii have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

