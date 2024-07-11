Curious about The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.54 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some The Bank of New York Mellon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Total Revenue' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Securities Services- Total Fee and Other Revenue' at $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Securities Services- Net Interest Revenue' to reach $571.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Securities Services- Total Revenue' will reach $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Net Interest Revenue' should come in at $415.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' reaching $350.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $362.05 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to come in at 5.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' stands at 13.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' will likely reach 14.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Total' of $2,028.10 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,906 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Nonperforming Assets' will reach $245.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Loans' should arrive at $244.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $85 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for The Bank of New York Mellon here>>>



Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon have demonstrated returns of +3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.