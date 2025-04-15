Curious about Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $167.66 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bank of Hawaii metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $17.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.84 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' of $15.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.17 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $22.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.74 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 67.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $124.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $114.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Bank-Owned Life Insurance' to come in at $3.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.36 million.

Analysts forecast 'Trust and Asset Management' to reach $12.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.19 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $123.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $44.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.29 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other non-interest income' reaching $5.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.17 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service Charges on Deposit Accounts' will reach $8.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges' stands at $14.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.12 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of Hawaii here>>>



Shares of Bank of Hawaii have experienced a change of -9.7% in the past month compared to the -3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.