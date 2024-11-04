Curious about Axon (AXON) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Axon Enterprise (AXON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, indicating an increase of 18.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $526.43 million, representing an increase of 27.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Axon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Software and Sensors' reaching $327.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- TASER' to come in at $198.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors' at $207.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors' will reach $120.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Products- TASER' to reach $183.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Services- TASER' will reach $13.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +47.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Products' should come in at $304.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Services' will reach $219.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties' will likely reach $9.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other' stands at $4.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body' should arrive at $63.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Annual recurring revenue' of $922.30. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $619.



Over the past month, shares of Axon have returned +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, AXON carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

