Curious about Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Autodesk (ADSK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.43 billion, increasing 8.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Autodesk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Subscription' at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' stands at $11.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Other' should arrive at $90.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' reaching $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' of $73.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by Product Type- Other' to reach $91.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +299.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction)' will reach $665.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue by Product Type- Make' will reach $135.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by Product Type- Design' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing)' will likely reach $264.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' should come in at $395.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Billings' to come in at $1.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Autodesk have demonstrated returns of +1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADSK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.