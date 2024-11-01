Curious about Atmos (ATO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Atmos Energy (ATO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $830.65 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Atmos metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' to reach $224.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' of $606.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' will reach $106.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $100.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Distribution' will reach $74.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Atmos have experienced a change of -0.3% in the past month compared to the -1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ATO is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

