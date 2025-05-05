Curious about Assurant (AIZ) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assurant (AIZ) will report quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 40.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Assurant metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income' of $134.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Fees and other income' to come in at $414.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' reaching $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Global Housing' stands at $676.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Global Lifestyle' will reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' to reach $7.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' will likely reach $598.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fees and other income- Global Housing' will reach $40.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income- Global Housing' will reach $35.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' should come in at $638.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' at $371.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income- Global Lifestyle' should arrive at $93.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>



Shares of Assurant have demonstrated returns of +5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.