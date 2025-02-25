Curious about Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 58.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $110.88 million, increasing 6.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aris Water Solutions metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total Water Solutions including Affiliates' reaching $23.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total Produced Water Handling including Affiliates' of $85.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)' should come in at 1,576.12 BBL/D. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,577 BBL/D in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)' will reach 478.13 BBL/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 482 BBL/D.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)' will reach 1,097.99 BBL/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,095 BBL/D in the same quarter of the previous year.



Aris Water Solutions shares have witnessed a change of -1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARIS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

