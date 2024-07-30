Curious about Ares Management (ARES) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ares Management (ARES) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $868.13 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ares Management metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' will reach $279.16 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $242.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group' to come in at $198.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $161.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' of $13.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' reaching $41.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.10 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' will reach $20.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.80 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' at $441.45 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $377.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



