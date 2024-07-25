Curious about Ares Capital (ARCC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital (ARCC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $714.27 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ares Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Dividend income' reaching $139.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $123 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Other Income' to reach $14.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' should come in at $33.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Interest Income From Investments' to come in at $523.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $476 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Capital here>>>



Shares of Ares Capital have demonstrated returns of +0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARCC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

