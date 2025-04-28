Curious about Arch Capital (ACGL) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Arch Capital Group (ACGL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.55 billion, increasing 20.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arch Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $415.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' to reach $4.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment' at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment' will reach $2.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio - Total' will reach 65.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Mortgage Segment' should arrive at 25.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Ratio - Reinsurance Segment' of 93.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - Total' stands at 92.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' should come in at 69.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss Ratio - Reinsurance Segment' will reach 69.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio - Insurance Segment' reaching 102.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio - Mortgage Segment' will likely reach 16.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Arch Capital here>>>



Shares of Arch Capital have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACGL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.