Curious about APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (APTV) will report quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.8 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some APTIV HLDS LTD metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions' should come in at $3.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience' at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience' of $146.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $155 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions' will reach $385.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $389 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for APTIV HLDS LTD here>>>



Over the past month, shares of APTIV HLDS LTD have returned -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Currently, APTV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

