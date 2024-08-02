Curious about AppLovin (APP) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AppLovin (APP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 236.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AppLovin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software Platform' will reach $690.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +70% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Apps' to reach $372.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- In-App Purchase' will likely reach $252.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- In-App Advertising' of $118.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps' will reach $64.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.63 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform' stands at $507.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $272.89 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, AppLovin shares have recorded returns of -13.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

