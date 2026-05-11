Curious about Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Applied Materials (AMAT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.69 billion, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Applied Materials metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Corporate and Other' at $251.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1156.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Semiconductor Systems' stands at $5.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Applied Global Services' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Applied Materials shares have recorded returns of +9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMAT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.