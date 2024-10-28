Curious about Apple (AAPL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple (AAPL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $94.43 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Apple metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Wearables, Home and Accessories' should arrive at $8.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- iPhone' will likely reach $45.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Services' to reach $25.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Mac' will reach $7.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Products' at $68.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- iPad' stands at $6.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' should come in at $16.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' to come in at $23.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of Asia Pacific' will reach $6.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Japan' of $5.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $41.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin- Services' will reach $18.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.83 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Apple have demonstrated returns of +1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AAPL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

