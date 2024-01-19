Curious about Amphenol (APH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol (APH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.14 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amphenol metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' should come in at $761.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' reaching $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Communications Solutions' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.5%.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' to come in at $239.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $193.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Communications Solutions' stands at $217.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $318.50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Harsh Environment Solutions' will reach $239.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $204.80 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amphenol here>>>



Amphenol shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APH is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.