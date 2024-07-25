Curious about Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 26.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $273.67 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ameris Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency ratio' will likely reach 54.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' to come in at $23.65 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $204.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $210.49 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $69.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.35 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $203.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $209.54 million.



