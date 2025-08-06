Curious about Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $647.54 million, exhibiting a decrease of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Americold Realty Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' at $261.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' of $587.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' reaching $326.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will reach $10.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Transportation services' will likely reach $47.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $89.56 million.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.