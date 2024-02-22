Curious about American Tower (AMT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower (AMT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Tower metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total operating revenues- Services' will reach $25.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -57.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' reaching $2.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' should arrive at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' to come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Africa' of $299.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' will likely reach $188.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' will reach 5.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total - Ending Balance' at 223,302. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 223,055 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' stands at 42,526. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42,821 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Europe - Ending Balance' to reach 31,062. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30,712 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Latin America - Ending Balance' will reach 48,223. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48,177 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Africa - Ending Balance' should come in at 24,255. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23,698 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of American Tower have demonstrated returns of -4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

