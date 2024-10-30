Curious about American International Group (AIG) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American International Group (AIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 29.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.62 billion, declining 41.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American International Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'General Insurance- Net premiums earned' stands at $5.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Analysts forecast 'General Insurance- Net investment income' to reach $743.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'General Insurance- Net premiums written' at $6.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Revenue- Other Operations- Net investment income' of $122.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +260.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenue- Total Other Operations' will likely reach $152.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +172% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance' should arrive at 93.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance' should come in at 31.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance' to come in at 62.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines' will reach 86.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio - North America - Personal Insurance' reaching 110.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 113% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio - International - Personal Insurance' will reach 98.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 97.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio - North America - Commercial Lines' will reach 93.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88.9%.



