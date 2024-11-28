Curious about American Eagle (AEO) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.3 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Eagle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' reaching $857.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total net revenue- Aerie' to come in at $404.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' should come in at 1,187. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,199.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - AE Brand' will likely reach 840. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 873.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone' of 324. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 307 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 7.29 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.33 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Todd Snyder' to reach 17. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Unsubscribed' stands at 5. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- Aerie' will reach $78.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $75.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' at $184.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $184.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for American Eagle here>>>



Shares of American Eagle have experienced a change of -6.6% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.