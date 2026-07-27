Curious about Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Amazon (AMZN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, indicating an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $196.85 billion, representing an increase of 17.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amazon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- AWS' will reach $40.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Subscription services' should arrive at $13.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Online stores' to reach $69.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Physical stores' will likely reach $5.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should come in at $42.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' of $46.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Advertising services' stands at $19.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America' reaching $113.78 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' will reach 14.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.0%.

Analysts expect 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' to come in at 12.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Online stores Y/Y Change' at 13.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Amazon shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMZN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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