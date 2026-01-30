Curious about Allstate (ALL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Allstate (ALL) will announce quarterly earnings of $9.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.52 billion, increasing 4.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Allstate metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' should arrive at $786.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' will reach $14.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property-Liability- Other Revenue' will reach $513.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income' stands at $37.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +57.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance - Combined Ratio' of 90.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance - Expense Ratio' to come in at 22.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Loss Ratio' at 42.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance - Loss Ratio' will likely reach 67.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Combined Ratio' to reach 64.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Expense Ratio' reaching 22.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Property-Liability - Combined Ratio' should come in at 82.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Allstate Protection Homeowners - Policies in force' will reach 7.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.51 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Allstate shares have recorded returns of -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

