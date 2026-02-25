Curious about Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1 billion, increasing 42.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 16.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alignment Healthcare metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $10.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Earned premiums' will reach $990.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Benefit Ratio' stands at 89.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 87.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Health Plan Membership - Ending' should come in at 233,752 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 189,100 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Alignment Healthcare shares have witnessed a change of -6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALHC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

