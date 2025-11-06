Curious about Alcon (ALC) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alcon (ALC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.59 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alcon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' should come in at $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' of $743.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' stands at $245.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' will likely reach $724.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' to come in at $448.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' will reach $430.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should arrive at $19.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by region- United States' to reach $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by region- International' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Alcon shares have witnessed a change of -2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ALC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.