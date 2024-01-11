Curious about Alcoa (AA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alcoa (AA) will announce quarterly loss of $0.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 41.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.61 billion, declining 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 11.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alcoa metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total sales- Alumina' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total sales- Aluminum' at $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' will likely reach $95.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Third-party sales- Aluminum' should arrive at $1.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' stands at $336.19. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $342 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' to come in at $2,612.93. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,889.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' reaching 2,435.33 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,210 Kmt.

Analysts predict that the 'Third-party bauxite shipments in Tons' will reach 1,591.70 Mmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,100 Mmt.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Alumina production in Tons' will reach 3,137.77 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,017 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Aluminum production in Tons' of 539.26 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 516 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bauxite production in Tons' should come in at 10.40 Mmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.6 Mmt.

Analysts forecast 'Total shipments - Alumina' to reach 3,443.37 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,239 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Alcoa have experienced a change of +21.8% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

