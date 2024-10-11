Curious about Alcoa (AA) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Alcoa (AA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, indicating an increase of 118.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.98 billion, representing an increase of 14.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 12.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alcoa metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales- Aluminum' will likely reach $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' to come in at $91.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Third-party sales- Aluminum' reaching $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Third-party sales- Alumina' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' at $487.83. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $354 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' will reach $2,878.61. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,647 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' stands at 2,136.71 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,374 Kmt.

Analysts predict that the 'Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons' will reach 647.51 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 630 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Alumina production in Tons' to reach 2,331.73 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,805 Kmt.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Aluminum production in Tons' of 552.36 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 532 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bauxite production in Tons' should come in at 10.25 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.7 Mmt.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total shipments - Alumina' should arrive at 3,131.73 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,340 Kmt.



View all Key Company Metrics for Alcoa here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Alcoa have returned +25.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, AA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.