Curious about Alcoa (AA) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Alcoa (AA) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, indicating an increase of 94.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.87 billion, representing an increase of 7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 70.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alcoa metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Total sales- Alumina' to come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total sales- Aluminum' should arrive at $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' will reach $110.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Third-party sales- Aluminum' at $1.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' should come in at $382.24. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $363 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' will reach $3,011.18. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,924 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' to reach 2,281.06 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,136 Kmt.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons' reaching 633.80 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 623 Kmt.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Alumina production in Tons' will likely reach 2,534.13 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,559 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Aluminum production in Tons' stands at 545.52 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 523 Kmt.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Bauxite production in Tons' of 10.10 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10 Mmt.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Third-party bauxite shipments in Tons' will reach 1,732.62 Mmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,800 Mmt.



Shares of Alcoa have experienced a change of +1.7% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

